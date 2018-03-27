Sections Menu

Mar 27, 2018

Greens Derangement Syndrome spreads to the right wing’s pre-frontal cortex!

It seems Greens Derangement Syndrome also affects the right-wing mind's capacity to perform basic mathematical/psephological analysis.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

“Richard Di Natale is no Einstein” Nick Cater opines in The Australian, meaning … oh, we’ll get to that bat-fart crazy bit later. In the meantime, in his review of the Batman byelection, Cater has got his psephology and his maths horribly, horribly wrong. A minor matter of itself, it shows how the right mishandles science, to their own ends:

The party may be divided and its ambitions may have been thwarted in the byelection in Batman, but in inner-city silos close to major universities its support is, if anything, increasing.

5 thoughts on “Greens Derangement Syndrome spreads to the right wing’s pre-frontal cortex!

  1. zut alors

    Ok, you’ve got me, Rundle. Which pronunciation of ‘reservoir’ prompts hilarity?

  2. NiciL

    The Melbourne suburb of Reservoir is pronounced not like the water tanks therein – reservwar – but like nothing else – rezavwor.
    Or you can fudge it and say Rezza.

  3. thelorikeet

    Surely the pairwise comparison Cater should have used is {proximate artisnal bakery} versus {proximate franchise hot bread}. But I didn’t make a daily contribution to Sir Rupert’s empire so I am forced to trust Crikey!. Fortunately they are not ned to me

    1. thelorikeet

      oops “dead to me”

      1. Mike Smith

        Better Ned than red? 🙂

        Perhaps a good one Einstein comparison with Cater would be Young Einstein.

