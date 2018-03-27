Crikey Worm: Greens warn their party is ‘flatlining’
Good morning, early birds. The US President orders the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats. Plus, senior Greens figures in a panic, warning the party is about to "flatline". It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Senior Greens members have submitted polling analysis to the party room and national council warning that the party is “flatlining” and stands to lose over half its senators within two elections.
The Australian ($) has obtained the analysis of Greens’ polling, which dates back to the 2016 election. The Oz reports that the Greens’ federal primary vote has gone back to 2013 levels and, in polling for the 12 months leading to March 2018, went above 10% once just once — compared to 16 spikes in 2016. The analysis follows the Greens’ loss in Batman earlier this month, poor performances at the South Australian and Tasmanian state elections, and months of internal disruptions including the factional leaks and leadership speculation.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Greens warn their party is ‘flatlining’”
On that first report, the very idea, in a party committed to its international “pillar”, no, let’s name it properly as a “principle” of grass-roots participatory democracy, that some members have become more “equal” than all the others at that level, somehow acquiring the distinction of being “senior” members, is completely perverse.
The problem being that such “Seniors” (Seigneurs, Lords?) have, by some “divine right of representative democracy “, privileged themselves to also ignore the other three principles of economic and social justice, disarmament and non-violence, and ecological sustainability?
The rot set in when the media declared the exceptional, but nevertheless merely Tasmanian Senator Bob Brown as the national “Leader” of The Greens , whose Senate colleague from NSW Kerry Nettle was relegated, during her tenure, to some sort of subordinate role by said media, with The Sydney Morning Herald printing no less than five times as many of Brown’s press releases than those of their own State’s First Greens Senator.
Thus deprived of the normal benefits of incumbency, Nettle failed to be re-elected after such a first term in the shadow of the Tasmanian, who didn’t deign to move out of the media limelight to grant her her equal share of publicity.
So is it the media, again, who have elevated some grassroots Greens to theses “Senior” positions”?
Perhaps the media need to heed the message that with their principle of grassroots democracy The Greens really, and deliberately do things differently, that there can be no Leaders or Seniors under this principle.
“Senior Greens Members” discover Flatlining?; probably, and because the media and some members of the Greens have decided that they do not do things differently to the major parties at all?
The Greens do things differently because the Greens members, the grassroots members, the only members Greens have by principle and design, make the decisions, and no-one else does, at least in The NSW Greens, that is.
The unprincipled “Pillar” crowd, the “NeverGreens?” might be different, though, perhaps a name change would be better, and more honest than their promised purge.
But honesty, ho ho, that’s not what they they do in the “whatever it takes” major parties is it?
And journo’s, The Greens have been campaigning federally on the principle of grassroots democracy since Ian Cohen’s Senate candidacy in NSW for the 1984 Federal election, please do catch up; you have had thirty four years to do so.