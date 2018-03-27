Crikey Worm: Greens warn their party is ‘flatlining’

GREEN PANIC

Senior Greens members have submitted polling analysis to the party room and national council warning that the party is “flatlining” and stands to lose over half its senators within two elections.

The Australian ($) has obtained the analysis of Greens’ polling, which dates back to the 2016 election. The Oz reports that the Greens’ federal primary vote has gone back to 2013 levels and, in polling for the 12 months leading to March 2018, went above 10% once just once — compared to 16 spikes in 2016. The analysis follows the Greens’ loss in Batman earlier this month, poor performances at the South Australian and Tasmanian state elections, and months of internal disruptions including the factional leaks and leadership speculation.