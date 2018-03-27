Sections Menu

Media

Mar 27, 2018

AdNews duped by Betoota Advocate post about Cricket Australia

Industry publication AdNews has been taken in by a satirical post from The Betoota Advocate.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

If there’s one thing journalists should know, it’s not to publish something from a satirical news website without checking it first. It’s a lesson industry magazine and website AdNews is reflecting on after publishing a story about The Betoota Advocate

For a short time this morning, the site published a full story based on a post from The Betoota Advocate claiming to be a legal letter from Cricket Australia over some of their coverage of the ball-tampering scandal.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close