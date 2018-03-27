AdNews duped by Betoota Advocate post about Cricket Australia

If there’s one thing journalists should know, it’s not to publish something from a satirical news website without checking it first. It’s a lesson industry magazine and website AdNews is reflecting on after publishing a story about The Betoota Advocate.

For a short time this morning, the site published a full story based on a post from The Betoota Advocate claiming to be a legal letter from Cricket Australia over some of their coverage of the ball-tampering scandal.