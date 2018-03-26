Victorian Labor isn’t Australia’s most scandal-plagued government
Crikey readers on untrustworthy government's and Pauline Hanson.
Mar 26, 2018
Crikey readers on untrustworthy government's and Pauline Hanson.
John Kotsopoulos writes: Re. “Politicians apparently very keen to demonstrate why they can’t be trusted” (Friday)
“In Victoria, the rorting of taxpayer funds for political purposes by the Andrews Labor government was confirmed by the state’s ombudsman, elevating the Victorian Labor Party to the unenviable status of the country’s most scandal-plagued government.”