Trump’s greatest setback to date (no, really, this one’s important)

The Trump cheer squad in Australia is having a tough time of late. Most of them are establishment rightists, masquerading as populists, so they are firm “free” traders, and the Donald’s heavy-handed protectionism sits ill with them. Then there’s Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose silence he bought, who is now free to talk about their affair — and appears to be a tenacious and strategically minded gal. There are rumours of dick pics floating around, and Trump has chosen John Bolton as new national security adviser — and if that ain’t a dick pic, I don’t know what is.

But what they’ve been utterly silent about is Trump’s greatest setback to date: the special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th district, in the state’s west. The 18th stretches from the southern ‘burbs of Pittsburgh to the West Virginia border; the rural parts of it are, in some way, the northern tip of the South. In its most recent form, the district is part of a state gerrymander, leans Republican by 11 points, and their candidate won it uncontested in 2016. Trump won the district by 19 points in that election.