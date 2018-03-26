Here’s a good example of how journalists can get trapped in their own narratives.

Today The Australian is a little embarrassed by its own Newspoll, which shows virtually no change from last fortnight’s. This, according to Simon “drops king” Benson, is “despite Bill Shorten’s plan to axe tax-credit ­refunds for more than one million retirees”. Benson’s initial copy — changed overnight — said the result was “in apparent defiance” of Labor’s dividend imputation refundability policy. It would have been more accurate to refer to it being in defiance of his newspaper’s editorial line. The Oz has been campaigning heavily against the policy and continues today, reporting an attack on it by the IPA (there’s a shock).