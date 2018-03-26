If Steve Smith were a politician …

Federal politicians, as we all know, don’t have to worry about a federal integrity commission. They can behave in all sorts of scandalous ways without having to worry about being investigated. So it was very much an exercise in pot-kettle chromatic dynamics for Malcolm Turnbull and his current sports minister (they seem to change weekly in this government) to have a crack at the Australian cricket team yesterday.

But what if Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft had been operating in a political environment? After all, political journalists are always reaching for a sporting metaphor in their coverage. We wouldn’t have had the sight of Cricket Australia’s James Sutherland coming out at lunchtime yesterday to mumble about “process” and “investigations” before wilting in the white heat of a social media backlash and suspending the captain by dinner time. Oh no.