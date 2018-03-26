Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Ten started Bachelor in Paradise and it could only grab 939,000 nationally for the launch ep. Tonight is the big test — how many of those will return? Seven snuck the first final of Australian Spartan into the schedule last night and it could only manage 758,000 viewers. Grand Designs on the ABC (958,000) from 7.40pm beat Bachelor and Spartan — a big message for Ten and Seven there about serving up crap. Ten at last ended up third in front of the ABC in the metros. But it wasn’t much of an achievement.

Insiders dominated morning TV — 580,000 on the ABC main channel and ABC News. The cricket ball tampering scandal saw the audiences for Offsiders boosted to 363,000 on ABC News and the ABC main channel, while Nine’s Sports Sunday saw its audience jump to 317,000. That’s over 650,000 people tuning in for sports chat for half an hour or so. The 207,000 that watched Insiders on ABC News is one of the biggest audiences ever for the ABC’s news channel.