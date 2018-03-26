Contributor cut at Fairfax … AFLW’s front-page glory … ball-gate and broadcast rights …
There has been another high-profile victim falling to Fairfax's budget cutting measures. And other media tidbits of the day.
Mar 26, 2018
Fairfax cost-cutting. Fairfax is cutting again, with vastly experienced business commentator and regular contributor Michael Pascoe announcing this morning on Twitter that he was the victim of another purge at the battered company. “Fairfax cost cutting continues, including inexpensive contributors. I’ll be filing my last column for @smh @theage @brisbanetimes @WAtoday on April 15,” he tweeted.
But Fairfax said in a statement the decision to remove Pascoe from its roster of contributors was not simply down to cost-cutting: “This was a one-off editorial decision based on a number of factors. Decisions are taken from time to time to change our roster of contributors and we always seek to serve the best interests of our readers. We have thanked Michael for his contribution over the years.”
5 thoughts on “Contributor cut at Fairfax … AFLW’s front-page glory … ball-gate and broadcast rights …”
Sad to see Pascoe go. He has enough experience to understand and set out the bigger picture in an issue. I considered him to be similar to Alan Kohler in that respect.
Interesting – Fairfax jettisoned Michael West and now Michael Pascoe, both centre leftish, but took on David Crowe, who is very rightish. The paper seems to be moving right – I guess reflecting that only old people still buy papers. The fact that there are a whole lot of old lefties out here seems to have escaped their notice, despite the fact that many of those who waste their time and energy making comments on articles identify as children of the 50s and 60s.
Agree with both these comments re Michael Pascoe and Michael West, we are being dumbed down yet again. Who’s next, Ross gittins?
Michael Pascoe is also great on The Drum when he very occasionally appears, unlike those morons Greg Sheridan and Judith Sloane. Don’t mind rightish if they are vaguely sensible like say Chris Berg, but some are off.
Please, please,pleasepleasepleasepleaseplease do NOT use the word GATE in regard to this scandalous event. It is tired, lazy and appalling journalism.
