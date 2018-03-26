Fairfax cost-cutting. Fairfax is cutting again, with vastly experienced business commentator and regular contributor Michael Pascoe announcing this morning on Twitter that he was the victim of another purge at the battered company. “Fairfax cost cutting continues, including inexpensive contributors. I’ll be filing my last column for @smh @theage @brisbanetimes @WAtoday on April 15,” he tweeted.

But Fairfax said in a statement the decision to remove Pascoe from its roster of contributors was not simply down to cost-cutting: “This was a one-off editorial decision based on a number of factors. Decisions are taken from time to time to change our roster of contributors and we always seek to serve the best interests of our readers. We have thanked Michael for his contribution over the years.”