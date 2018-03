TURNBULL’S LAST STAND

The Coalition government has lost its 29th consecutive Newspoll and put Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull only one more failure away from reaching the threshold he cited/invented to depose Tony Abbott.

The Australian‘s ($) survey puts Labor ahead of the Coalition 53-47 on a two-party preferred basis, and while Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s dividend imputation credit policy proved unpopular, receiving only 33% support and 50% opposed, it was not enough to stop Labor’s primary vote from jumping a point to 39%.