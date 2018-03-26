Sections Menu

Mar 26, 2018

Company tax robbery is everything that is wrong with our governance

The development and possible passage of the company tax cut package reflects a policymaking process debauched by decades of neoliberalism.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

If, as seems likely, the Turnbull government convinces enough crossbenchers to support its plans for a massive tax handout to Australia and the world’s biggest companies, it will be regarded by future historians as not merely the biggest and most brazen robbery in Australian history — $64 billion definitely puts the Great Bookie Robbery in the shade — but the textbook example of how policymaking in Australia has been corrupted by neoliberalism.

In the last 30 years, policymaking in Australia has dramatically altered, more strongly under the Coalition, but under both sides. The interests of corporations and investors have been elevated to primacy in economic policy, ahead of those of workers and consumers. The shift of economic power from the latter to corporations has been held to be an important goal of policy, regardless of consistency with other policy objectives.

