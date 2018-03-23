Sections Menu

Mar 23, 2018

This government really needs a minister for youth

Other countries have recognised the need for a youth representative in parliament, so why not Australia?

Ruby Bisson

Freelance writer

Young people are disillusioned with the Australian government. According to a survey conducted by triple j in 2016, four out of five respondents don’t think politicians are working in the best interests of youth. The proof is in the problems we’re facing: youth unemployment is at the highest it’s been in four decades, mental illness is on the rise, we’re met with an uncertain jobs market and shrinking tax breaks, and the likelihood of buying a house feels like an elusive dream. Unfortunately, in this country, young people are seen as a resource rather than an asset.

The reality is, the next three generations are going to carry the entire economy into the 21st century. Yet, only 11% of the current parliament is under 40 years of age. Why are there no voices representing youth, the generation directly affected by the social contracts that are being established in parliament today?

