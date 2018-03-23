Sections Menu

Humour

Mar 23, 2018

The ABC’s updated list of acceptable insults

An internal memo obtained by Crikey illustrates the national broadcaster's plan tighten its act when it comes to calling politicians the c-word.

Ben Pobjie

Share

A memo to all ABC staff regarding the use of inappropriate language in comedy programs has been leaked to Crikey via funny man Ben Pobjie

MEMO: All Staff

Re: Acceptable Terms for Political Commentary.

Due to recent complaints over the terminology used by a certain satirical program to describe certain members of the political class, all ABC employees are requested to abide by the new guidelines enumerated below, which set out what is and is not acceptable speech on the national broadcaster.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Humour

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close