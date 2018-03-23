The ABC’s updated list of acceptable insults
An internal memo obtained by Crikey illustrates the national broadcaster's plan tighten its act when it comes to calling politicians the c-word.
Mar 23, 2018
A memo to all ABC staff regarding the use of inappropriate language in comedy programs has been leaked to Crikey via funny man Ben Pobjie.
Due to recent complaints over the terminology used by a certain satirical program to describe certain members of the political class, all ABC employees are requested to abide by the new guidelines enumerated below, which set out what is and is not acceptable speech on the national broadcaster.