Sally Potter has been producing little treasures for nearly three decades — the kind of films that might quietly change your life through some chance encounter late at night on SBS, or at a video store. Completely distinct, stridently political, strikingly unconventional.

The sumptuous Orlando (1992), adapted from Virginia Woolf’s novel, sprawls luxuriously across centuries and has a young, otherworldly Tilda Swinton switching genders midway through; The Tango Lesson (1997) is a charged, meta, quasi-musical (Potter herself stars and dances beautifully); while the haunting war-on-terror love story, Yes (2005), is spoken entirely in Shakespearean iambic pentameter.