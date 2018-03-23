Sections Menu

Culture

Mar 23, 2018

‘Progressives need to have a hard look at themselves’: Sally Potter

While its timing may have been purely providential, The Party is the perfect film for the modern political landscape.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Sally Potter has been producing little treasures for nearly three decades — the kind of films that might quietly change your life through some chance encounter late at night on SBS, or at a video store. Completely distinct, stridently political, strikingly unconventional.

The sumptuous Orlando (1992), adapted from Virginia Woolf’s novel, sprawls luxuriously across centuries and has a young, otherworldly Tilda Swinton switching genders midway through; The Tango Lesson (1997) is a charged, meta, quasi-musical (Potter herself stars and dances beautifully); while the haunting war-on-terror love story, Yes (2005), is spoken entirely in Shakespearean iambic pentameter.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close