‘Progressives need to have a hard look at themselves’: Sally Potter
While its timing may have been purely providential, The Party is the perfect film for the modern political landscape.
Mar 23, 2018
While its timing may have been purely providential, The Party is the perfect film for the modern political landscape.
Sally Potter has been producing little treasures for nearly three decades — the kind of films that might quietly change your life through some chance encounter late at night on SBS, or at a video store. Completely distinct, stridently political, strikingly unconventional.
The sumptuous Orlando (1992), adapted from Virginia Woolf’s novel, sprawls luxuriously across centuries and has a young, otherworldly Tilda Swinton switching genders midway through; The Tango Lesson (1997) is a charged, meta, quasi-musical (Potter herself stars and dances beautifully); while the haunting war-on-terror love story, Yes (2005), is spoken entirely in Shakespearean iambic pentameter.