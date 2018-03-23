Sacred Cows: the underrated dark wit of Flannery O’Connor
Has O'Connor's debut novel been historically overlooked in favour of the Southern Gothics of McCarthy, Capote and Faulkner?
Mar 23, 2018
Has O'Connor's debut novel been historically overlooked in favour of the Southern Gothics of McCarthy, Capote and Faulkner?
Sacred Cows is a new series dedicated to overrated cultural artefacts and the more deserving ones we’ve lost sight of in their shadows. Each installment will pose an argument for one or the other, re-evaluating the worth of a text and the praise it has (or hasn’t) received.
This week, David Latham makes the case for Flannery O’Connor’s 1952 novel Wise Blood.