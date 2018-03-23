Politicians apparently very keen to demonstrate why they can’t be trusted
Politicians are doing nothing to prove to voters they're worthy of their trust.
Mar 23, 2018
Attorney-General Christian Porter
In a week that started with the governing class patting itself on the back and declaring “Mission Accomplished” in turning back the tide of third parties, Labor and the Liberals served up further evidence of why they’ve lost the trust of voters and generated growing disillusionment with our political system.