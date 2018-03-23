Glenn Dyer TV Ratings

Nine last night gave its troubled NRL Footy Show a chance of survival by changing tack, taking the program to the game of the night rather than anchoring it in a studio deep in Sydney’s lower north shore. As a result the NRL Footy Show had more currency that any previous version of the program. Hopefully this now becomes the norm for the rest of the season (but a pregnant Erin Moylan will find it increasingly difficult to travel). This didn’t bump the ratings up — they got 77,000 in Sydney against 82,000 the week before and 110,000 for the first show of 2018. But this tactic is one worth pursuing, especially in Sydney.

Nationally the program had 271,000 viewers, after the Storm-Cowboys game attracted 817,000 on Nine’s main channel and Gem. Over on Seven, the first AFL game of the season (won by Richmond who beat Carlton) had a total of 862,000 free to air viewers — 663,000 on Seven’s main channel and 199,000 on 7mate. On Foxtel, a win to the AFL game which had 275,000 viewers, while the NRL clash was watched by 258,000.