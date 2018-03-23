Even paparazzi think the paparazzi have gone too far in Packer coverage

Among the variously salacious, considered and tangential coverage of James Packer’s resignation from Crown for mental health reasons, there was one piece so tawdry that it rankled even veteran paparrazo Jamie Fawcett.

As Packer’s mother Roslyn was preparing to fly out of Sydney airport to be with her son, she was followed by a camera, questioned and filmed as she was pushed in a Qantas wheelchair through the airport, with daughter Gretel at her side.