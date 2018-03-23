Sections Menu

Economy

Mar 23, 2018

Our ‘draconian’ company tax rate produces yet more record jobs growth

Either Australia's jobs market is booming, or we desperately need a company tax cut. Both those things can't be true at the same time, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer

Politics editor / Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Yesterday’s monthly jobs report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics exposed — yet again — the self-interest of the Business Council, the ideological blinkers of the Liberal Party and the economic illiteracy of many in the media and crossbenchers seriously considering voting for the Great Corporate Tax Heist currently underway.

The latter in particular seem unable to connect two separate arguments by the Turnbull government: that it has presided over an extraordinary boom in job creation, and that a company tax cut is desperately needed to fuel job creation. It’s as if there are two separate realities, each home to one of those claims. Because both can’t be true.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close