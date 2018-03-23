Our ‘draconian’ company tax rate produces yet more record jobs growth

Yesterday’s monthly jobs report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics exposed — yet again — the self-interest of the Business Council, the ideological blinkers of the Liberal Party and the economic illiteracy of many in the media and crossbenchers seriously considering voting for the Great Corporate Tax Heist currently underway.

The latter in particular seem unable to connect two separate arguments by the Turnbull government: that it has presided over an extraordinary boom in job creation, and that a company tax cut is desperately needed to fuel job creation. It’s as if there are two separate realities, each home to one of those claims. Because both can’t be true.