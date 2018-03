BAD NEWS COMES IN … TWOS?

The Northern Territory and parts of far north Queensland are about to be hit by a second cyclone in as many weeks.

The NT News ($) and Gladstone Observer ($) report that a severe cyclone is expected to form off the coast of the tropical Northern Territory town of Nhulunbuy. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a tropical low will reach cyclone strength early today before turning into a category three over the weekend, heading towards Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was in Darwin yesterday to survey damage from last weekend’s cyclone ($).