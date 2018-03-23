Sections Menu

Mar 23, 2018

ABC’s Tonightly apology … media outlets lose Rebel appeal bid … Phillip Coorey’s new job …

The ABC has apologised to Australian Conservatives candidate Kevin Bailey after he was targeted in a Tonightly segment. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

ABC’s Tonightly apology. The ABC’s head of TV has apologised to Australian Conservatives’ Batman candidate Kevin Bailey for any offence caused by a Tonightly sketch that called him a “cunt”. Communications Minister Mitch Fifield and Senator Cory Bernardi complained about the segment, and in a statement an ABC spokesman said David Anderson had contacted Bailey and “explained the context and apologised for any personal offence caused by the sketch”. The spokesman said formal complaints would be investigated through the normal processes.

Media outlets lose Rebel appeal. A joint application by most of Australia’s major new outlets to appeal the record defamation payout in Rebel Wilson’s case against Bauer Media has failed. Six media organisations applied together to be heard in Bauer’s appeal against the $4.5 million payout, but the Victorian Court of Appeal rejected the application yesterday, saying the arguments they would put forward would align with those of Bauer.

