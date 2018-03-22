Mentee Labor Senator Kimberly Kitching (wife of long-time friend of Crikey Andrew Landeryou) is tipped to have a “meteoric rise” by many inside the party.

As Guy Rundle chronicled in these pages, Kitching’s powerful political ties helped her into the Senate spot vacated by Stephen Conroy in 2016 and, according to recently departed Labor power broker Sam Dastyari, she’s the only first-term backbencher who can expect visits from Shorten at her office in Canberra.