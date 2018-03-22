Sections Menu

Mar 22, 2018

State government rejoices as Tasmanians completely stop having sex

Something is amiss with people of child-bearing age in Tasmania. Stephanie Lauren E. confronts the true state of her home state.

Stephanie Lauren E.

Freelance writer

Something is amiss with people of child-bearing age in Tasmania. Stephanie Lauren E. investigates why no one is bonking in the Apple Isle. 

After a centuries-long campaign against reproductive rights amidst tightening economic conditions, residents of Australia’s southern-most state have stopped having sex altogether.

