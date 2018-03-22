Something is amiss with people of child-bearing age in Tasmania. Stephanie Lauren E. confronts the true state of her home state.

State government rejoices as Tasmanians completely stop having sex
Mar 22, 2018
Something is amiss with people of child-bearing age in Tasmania. Stephanie Lauren E. investigates why no one is bonking in the Apple Isle.
After a centuries-long campaign against reproductive rights amidst tightening economic conditions, residents of Australia’s southern-most state have stopped having sex altogether.