The problems with the internet couldn’t be forseen, but they can be fixed
Crikey readers on the systemic privacy invasion of the internet.
Mar 22, 2018
Crikey readers on the systemic privacy invasion of the internet.
Wasn’t there a Productivity Commission report that suggested that the law be changed so that data about a person should belong to that person? Which would require your permission for your data to be used each and every time. But I guess that things like Facebook would have as a condition of entry that you give permission for them to do with that data as they see fit.