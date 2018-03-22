Sections Menu

Mar 22, 2018

The problems with the internet couldn’t be forseen, but they can be fixed

Crikey readers on the systemic privacy invasion of the internet.

On the internet’s business model

 
The incredibly smart people who created the Internet could not have possibly envisaged some of the problems it has created. However, surely the very smart people who run the Internet these days are capable of fixing most of those problems. So why won’t they?
 

Wasn’t there a Productivity Commission report that suggested that the law be changed so that data about a person should belong to that person? Which would require your permission for your data to be used each and every time. But I guess that things like Facebook would have as a condition of entry that you give permission for them to do with that data as they see fit.

