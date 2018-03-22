Politicians show their true colours over South African farmer fiasco

“The promotional video shows racks of white power-storage batteries …” a report on ABC’s AM said this morning. Your correspondent heard it as “white-power storage” because the previous story had been yet another report on the bizarre, pernicious, utterly racist “white South African farmer” problem.

Here’s the point this vile issue has got to: Nationals MP Andrew Broad is opposing the notion that we should offer special immigration visas to white South African farmers not because it is an act of racist skin-selection — ho no — but because the farmers are too important to South African food production. The black farmers haven’t “proved themselves”, he noted, charmingly.