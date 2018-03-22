Labor’s craven surrender to Catholic schools is fiscally and morally repugnant
Labor should be condemned for its cynical support of the Catholic Church's hysteria about school funding.
This is a story of how a party is pursuing a fiscally sensible and socially fair reform but is being fought by cynical political opponents in alliance with a vested interest that is used to getting its own way at taxpayers’ expense.
The advocate of sensible and fair reform is Education Minister Simon Birmingham. The cynical opportunists are Bill Shorten’s Labor Party and the vested interest is one of the world’s richest institutions, the Catholic Church.
It’s terrible that schools are getting extra funding. As far as opportunistic, backroom deals go, this one is probably one of the better ones.