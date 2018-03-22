Packer’s shock resignation and the pitfalls of mental health reporting
Packer's life will always draw interest but how does the Australian press tread the balance?
When James Packer announced yesterday he was stepping down as director of Crown Resorts for mental health reasons, news outlets started pumping out backgrounders and timelines of his life and times.
And the newspapers today have extensive coverage, with much of it by the book when it comes to mental health reporting.