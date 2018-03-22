Hinch’s Senate Diary: what was Xenophon thinking?

I reckon the battered Nick Xenophon could file last Saturday away in one of three files: What the Hell Happened; Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time; or Don’t Believe Your Own Publicity.

I still have no idea why Xenophon walked away from a position of real power and influence in Canberra to try (again) to be a big frog in small puddle. I remember the feeling of genuine puzzlement in the Senate when he made the shock move. After the Greens (nine seats) and One Nation (four seats), he held the largest voting bloc on the cross-bench.