Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Married At First Sight ended with a bang last night, hoovering up a record 2.4 million national viewers (to become the most watched program of the year so far). More than 1.75 million watched in metro markets, and 648,000 in regional areas. This helped the ailing AFL Footy Show — 460,000 national viewers including 250,000 in Melbourne (up from 174,000 last week and 173,000 the week before). But the reliance on the Grande Finale of Married means last night’s boost is meaningless — still no doubt Nine and Eddie McGuire and his gang will take heart from it.

But another way of looking at the figures, especially in Melbourne, is that over half of the 550,000 viewers for Married deserted Nine before the AFL Footy Show. That is a big turn off for a heavily promoted program, especially with the AFL season starting tonight. Buried by this result was another bad night for Ten, fourth again behind the ABC (Seven was crushed by Nine).Ten’s main channel share was 7.3%. It’s total share of 11.3% was pipped by the ABC’s main channel share of 11.4%. That tells us how weak ten was last night.