Crikey Worm

Mar 22, 2018

Crikey Worm: Dan Andrews sweats as funds scandal heats up

Good morning, early birds. The Victorian Premier resists mounting pressure to force 21 of his scandal-plagued ministers to resign. Plus, how Peter Dutton's department tried to prevent a suicidal 10-year-old boy from coming to Australia for care. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

DAN UNDER FIRE

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is resisting calls for some of his closest and most senior colleagues to resign, after the state Ombudsman found Labor broke parliamentary rules by using staff allowances to employ campaigners ahead of the 2014 election.

According to The Australian ($), Andrews is rejecting calls from the Coalition for the resignations of 21 ministers involved in the scandal, which involved politicians using staff allowances to employ electoral officers as campaigners. In the wake of Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass damning investigative report, released yesterday, Andrews has instead apologised, highlighted the fact that the party has repaid the misused $387,842 in taxpayer funds, and stressed that Glass had also found that MPs involved in the scheme believed it was a legitimate use of funds.

Topics

