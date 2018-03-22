Crikey Worm: Dan Andrews sweats as funds scandal heats up

DAN UNDER FIRE

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is resisting calls for some of his closest and most senior colleagues to resign, after the state Ombudsman found Labor broke parliamentary rules by using staff allowances to employ campaigners ahead of the 2014 election.

According to The Australian ($), Andrews is rejecting calls from the Coalition for the resignations of 21 ministers involved in the scandal, which involved politicians using staff allowances to employ electoral officers as campaigners. In the wake of Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass damning investigative report, released yesterday, Andrews has instead apologised, highlighted the fact that the party has repaid the misused $387,842 in taxpayer funds, and stressed that Glass had also found that MPs involved in the scheme believed it was a legitimate use of funds.