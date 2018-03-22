Sections Menu

Religion

Mar 22, 2018

What the nomination of the new Grand Mufti of Australia means for Australian Muslims

The nomination of Imam Abdul Aziem al-Afifi to Grand Mufti of Australia has come with some controversy. What does this mean for everyday Australian Muslims?

Irfan Yusuf — Lawyer, author and commentator

Irfan Yusuf

Lawyer, author and commentator

Share

Recently, News Corp editor Peter Gleeson remarked, on a TV station hardly anyone watches, that “the Grand Mufti in Sydney doesn’t speak English — I don’t get that”. He’ll be pleased to know that the new (as of Sunday arvo) Mufti of Australia, Imam Abdul Aziem al-Afifi, speaks English, and arguably much better than Pauline Hanson.

Here’s what you need to know:

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Religion

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close