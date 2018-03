A journalist’s nightmare. ABC journalist and author Louise Milligan is facing a journalist’s nightmare after being ordered to dictate or transcribe 100 pages of her shorthand notes before she appears as a witness in the Cardinal George Pell court case. Milligan is expected to give evidence about her book Cardinal: The rise and fall of George Pell and a report about Pell for the ABC’s 7.30 program. The court was told Milligan was too busy to transcribe her notes, which were “indecipherable”.

Milligan has responded to reports of the request on Twitter, saying she had taken “weeks and weeks” of her time complying with court requests in relation to the case.