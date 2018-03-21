Sections Menu

Mar 21, 2018

Murray-Darling Basin Plan doomed by well-intentioned ‘nonsense’

With the plan now falling apart, experts are shining a light on its flaws and forging a new path towards meaningful action.

Chris Woods

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Much has been made of alleged water theft and lack of political willpower as reasons for the Murray-Darling Basin Plan’s demonstrable failure. And while sure, New South Wales is pulling out of a plan the government failed to monitor and enforce at any rate, experts are now pointing to a fundamental misunderstanding of ecological systems — namely return flow, and poorly thought-out irrigation infrastructure — as a sign that the $13 billion plan was doomed before it began.

Of the $6 billion already spent on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, some $4 billion has been spent on water recovery infrastructure projects that, according to a recent report delivered by University of South Australia Economics Professor Lin Crase and 11 other water experts, offer “no scientific evidence that they have actually increased net stream flows”.

