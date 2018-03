Fairfax boss: Journalists are ‘miserable’. Former Fairfax editorial director Sean Aylmer has called journalists “insecure” and “miserable”, while describing how he needed to pull back from being “too honest” in talking about restructures at the media giant because of leaks to rival outlets. Aylmer was speaking at an event hosted by content strategy company Filtered Media yesterday, and Mumbrella reported some of his comments:

For me, what I was doing was effectively making people redundant and downsizing and trying to explain this to a news room of cynical, smart journalists. As soon as I lied, I mean I never lied, but as soon as I stretched the truth, you’re in all sorts of trouble.