James Packer steps down from Crown, again

For the second time in two and a half years James Packer has resigned as a director of Crown Resorts for what the casino operator says are “personal reasons”.

Packer first quit the board in December 2015, but rejoinedin January 2017 as the company’s financial performance worsened, staff were arrested in China and the group underwent a radical revamp of its board, with packer loyalist John Alexander being elevated to the chairmanship.