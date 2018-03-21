Here’s a rare example of the combination of the most blatant political lie you’ll ever see, and an example of the truism that no good deed ever goes unpunished.

On Monday night in the Senate, One Nation supported the government’s welfare crackdown bill, the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Welfare Reform) Bill 2017, which would have, inter alia, cut access to (and the level of) bereavement payments to people who had lost a spouse, for a grand saving of $1 million. It’s a demonstration that extravagant cruelty doesn’t necessarily yield extravagant savings. Except, a couple of One Nation senators didn’t show up to the vote, and the government lost the vote on a tie.