Greens Derangement Syndrome is chugging along nicely. In the Oz, Paul “Eeyore” Kelly — fresh from bemoaning the collapse of conservatism into the deranged reaction that his paper helped incubate — notes that:

After their poor showing in South Australia and Tasmania — the Greens polled a weak 6.6 per cent in SA at the weekend compared with 8.7 per cent four years earlier — how did the Greens respond? By threatening to veto Steven Marshall’s new Liberal government’s support for the Turnbull government’s National Energy Guarantee. It was a message of sabotage on the first working day post-election