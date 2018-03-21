Google to give money to small news outlets through ‘news initiative’
Google is looking to spend US$300 million on initiatives within news media to help negate the impact that its duopoly with Facebook has had on the industry.
Google has announced it will dedicate about one day’s worth of its revenue to help turn around the fortunes of the news media.
Overnight in New York, the web giant announced US$300 million over the next three and a half years, under what it’s calling the Google News Initiative — an umbrella for a series of projects it says will help news outlets to drive subscriptions, be more efficient, combat fake news, and increase media literacy.