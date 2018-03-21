It took a concealed camera, some loose talk from the now-suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO and lurid references to Ukrainian women to get people to focus on the issue of the role played by data analytics in political campaigning. Until recently, that subject has primarily been of interest to privacy advocates and those worried about the steady development of what we used to call a surveillance state but is now more properly called a surveillance civilisation.
But the scandal is most accurately seen as an intersection of a number of separate privacy threats, rather than an example of particularly malevolent Trump-aligned actors.
4 thoughts on “Facebook’s privacy invasion is the business model of the entire internet”
The monetisation of money -the ongoing demonizing and proposed removal of cash by govt and banks, is nothing more than a leg up for someone to sell you shit, and to monitor and control us.
Is this all a story because of the South Australian election, and claims that the libs may have used data (as if they were smart enough)?
Again, why is this a story now? Read an in-depth article over 12 months ago on this.
Is this just a successful marketing ploy by Analytica to get back in the news and sell more information to not very smart people?
Entirely agree the general thrust though Bernard. It is about gullibility and not just the lower economic status types, and it is about the very business model of the internet, and it is as sinister as all get out.
A lot of kids these days are just posting innocuous shite on Facebook anyway, mostly just the latest photos of themselves in the latest gear. Many are using other sites and are being much cleverer. Their mums and dads, they are posting waaaaay tooooo much.
Well done Bernard, your factual analysis should be absorbed by those who wallow in the conspiracy theories which lost Hillary the election. What we have here is simple exploitation of ordinary trusting plebs AKA ‘dumb f***kers’ by a smartie who spotted a vast opportunity to corner the next big thing. Well plebs, you have a simple choice;
Here’s the plan….everyone on Facebook create a fictional identity, let it link with as many of your friends fictional identities; then disappear your real self and let fictional Facebook run like a room full of mousetraps and ping pong balls.
If this does not work to trash the joint; simply wipe our your facebook ID and let Zuc go ‘f***k himself.
Excellent Jim.
Have you been able to wipe out your facebook id because I’m blowed if it’s easy.