Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Mar 21, 2018

The element not being considered in analysis of Batman

Crikey readers respond to the Batman byelection and Uber.

Crikey

Share

On the Batman byelection

Colin Smith writes: Re. “The Greens will claim more inner-city seats eventually, but not yet” (Tuesday)

Things are not quite what they seem in Batman. The Greens result in 2016, and their Northcote victory in 2017, were both enhanced by donkey votes, whereas their result in Batman this time has been depressed by them. Bhathal lost to Feeney in 2016 49% to 51% two-party preferred, and has now lost to Kearney 45.6% to 54.4% 2PP. However, her decline of some 3.4% is probably entirely attributable to the zombie votes of those who number all squares in order from top to bottom. 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close