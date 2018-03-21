The element not being considered in analysis of Batman

On the Batman byelection

Colin Smith writes: Re. “The Greens will claim more inner-city seats eventually, but not yet” (Tuesday)

Things are not quite what they seem in Batman. The Greens result in 2016, and their Northcote victory in 2017, were both enhanced by donkey votes, whereas their result in Batman this time has been depressed by them. Bhathal lost to Feeney in 2016 49% to 51% two-party preferred, and has now lost to Kearney 45.6% to 54.4% 2PP. However, her decline of some 3.4% is probably entirely attributable to the zombie votes of those who number all squares in order from top to bottom.