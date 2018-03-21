How dictatorships still thrive around the world in 2018
From Equatorial Guinea to Uzbekistan, dictatorships are still alive and kicking. And with China leaning full tilt in that direction, don't expect them to go anywhere soon.
Mar 21, 2018
China’s recent formalisation of Xi Jinping as president for life marks the country’s turn away from partially accountable leadership to a model that is, in effect, a dictatorship. This runs counter to not only China’s post-Mao Zedong 10-year changes of leadership but also a more general global trend towards democracy.
Yet Xi is not alone, with a number of countries retaining dictatorial forms of political leadership. A dictator is understood here as a person who holds absolute political power, either formally or in a practical sense.
What limits the power of our own Head of State, Queen Liz? She’s been up there since 1953, following on from her father. It would seem that only a few strokes of a pen/quill would put her in full charge of the joint. That’s if she could be bothered to do so and the people thought it would be an improvement. Perhaps the power stays with our lower Houses only while their governance continues to show a certain minimum of competence.
“China’s recent formalisation of Xi Jinping as president for life marks the country’s turn away from partially accountable leadership to a model that is, in effect, a dictatorship”
He has not been formalised as “president for life”; the term limits that formerly applied have been eliminated. Whether that is a good thing or not, your statement is wrong and should be corrected. Also, I do not see any change in the leadership’s accountability as a result of this change. As you point out, that accountability was always limited (in effect to the senior members of the CCP) and it continues as before. Anyone who has followed the factional politics that has played out in that party would agree that there is plenty of accountability within it, if not to the nation as a whole. Xi has certainly consolidated his power, and eliminated many of his factional enemies. That is quite different to the term limit question which I believe was supported to overcome the “lame duck” issue with the former practice of effectively anointing the new leadership team in the second Presidential term, resulting in the recalcitrant anti-reformers simply “waiting out” the expiry of the term. They will not be able to reliably do this now.