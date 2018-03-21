Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Mar 21, 2018

Crikey Worm: Labor to fight government’s marine park changes

Good morning, early birds. Labor pledges to fight the Coalition's plan to wind back marine park protections. Plus, Channel Nine's Chris Uhlmann's (temporary) ban from parliament. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Share

MARINE BLUE

Labor has vowed to fight new marine park management plans, set to be announced by the Turnbull government today, after they were uploaded by officials on the federal register of legislation yesterday.

Reported in The Guardian, Labor has confirmed it will move to disallow the Coalition’s proposed management plans, which opens up significant recreational and commercial fishing areas in the Coral Sea. Labor’s environment spokesperson Tony Burke has criticised the changes as “the largest removal of area from conservation ever from any government in the world” over Twitter. 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close