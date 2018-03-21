Crikey Worm: Labor to fight government’s marine park changes

MARINE BLUE

Labor has vowed to fight new marine park management plans, set to be announced by the Turnbull government today, after they were uploaded by officials on the federal register of legislation yesterday.

Reported in The Guardian, Labor has confirmed it will move to disallow the Coalition’s proposed management plans, which opens up significant recreational and commercial fishing areas in the Coral Sea. Labor’s environment spokesperson Tony Burke has criticised the changes as “the largest removal of area from conservation ever from any government in the world” over Twitter.