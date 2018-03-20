Court rules against Tele on Rush case. Actor Geoffrey Rush has had a win in his defamation case against the Daily Telegraph over a front page story alleging inappropriate behaviour during his stint in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of King Lear. In a judgement delivered this morning, Federal Court Justice Michael Wigney ruled that Nationwide News, the Tele’s parent company, could not argue the truth defence because there was insufficient detail in its defence, and he also ruled out a significant part of its qualified privilege argument. Nationwide News’ subpoena for the Sydney Theatre Company was set aside, with the judgement calling it a “fishing” expedition.

Sunrise’s child protection follow-up. Sunrise has finally followed up its error-ridden, all-white panel discussion of removing Aboriginal children from their families with a panel of experts on Aboriginal child protection and health (but still without an apology).