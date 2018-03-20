Razer: 15 years since we declared war on Iraq, little has changed
Dissenters today are still treated exactly the same way by the mainstream press as they were 15 years ago at the beginning of the Iraq War.
Mar 20, 2018
Irrefutable. Fifteen years ago, not every respected US war correspondent made this assessment of the threat posed by Iraq. Nor did every respected US scholar of international relations. Fifteen years ago, though, respectability could be lost in an instant. To oppose a war that began March 20, 2003 was to oppose freedom, humanity and the low theatre performed by Secretary Colin Powell at the United Nations.
It was to embrace a despot, to collaborate with terrorists and/or to be a conspiracy theorist. Perhaps a person was unconvinced by a drawing of weapons facilities. Perhaps a person knew firsthand that a nation already invaded by the first Bush, one subject to Clinton administration sanctions so extreme they ended half a million Iraqi lives in childhood, simply did not have the means to build such evil. In just weeks, those Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) diagrams offered to the UN Security Council were no longer evidence, but “irrefutable” bullshit drawn from the imagination of some Pentagon doodler. Didn’t matter. Journalists and nations who had joined the Coalition of the Willing found themselves unable to leave.
10 thoughts on “Razer: 15 years since we declared war on Iraq, little has changed”
Keep at it, H, some of us value independence of thought.
Linking to the Kremlin, now? Excellent choice. That’s where I had to go to find the unedited transcript of Megyn Kelly’s latest 2 part interview with Vlad (the 1st part was immediately after the speech you refer to).
By the time Kelly’s employer, NBC, were done with their editing (footage and transcript), about 15% of the original survived. The editor responsible should win an award of some sort (they probably studied the form guide from the last time Kelly went to Moscow, and got trounced).
Note: The Kremlin didn’t initially put up then full transcript of this latest show. They waited until they saw what NBC had done. What’s Russian for ‘Oh, FFS! Again?!
Oh yes. I watched that on rt/ruply. I could not believe what I watching. It was so so bad. Putin’s grace and manners taking the absolutely stupid, repetitive questions made it riveting to watch. That interviewer was so stupid.
The problem with Iraq is not the conquest of the nation –which was swift and precise . It is the mess made the management of the success by the appointment of the incompetent civilians who took over.
The Romans never had the problem as their management of conquest became a smooth routine.
Yeah. I didn’t really see those hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths as efficient. Maybe I’m a stickler.
In a not dissimilar vein to your own, H, you may be interested in the effort of Julian Rose, reflecting on the goings on his native Britain:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/freedom-of-expression-the-denial-of-the-right-to-an-opinion-britains-inexorable-slide-into-fascism/5632662
Organic farmer, Julian. Began organic farming in 1975, when he converted the Hardwick Estate in South Oxfordshire to organic farming.
He was able to do that because he’s the 5th baronet of the Rose of Hardwick. Actually, he’s a double baronet, having later succeeded to the baronetcy of the Rose of Montreal in Canada.
Sir Julian Rose – innit funny how some people turn out?
Let’s not forget John Howard’s response to anti-Iraq War whistleblower, Andrew Wilkie. Wilkie had a significant role at ONA in reviewing the threat of Saddam Hussein’s alleged weapons of mass destruction. He decided to risk his career rather than listen to the fairy tales being circulated by Bush/Blair/Howard.
So Howard derided Wilkie as a minor employee of ONA who was unqualified to comment on intelligence – despite the latter being a senior analyst with Top Secret PV clearance. Howard continued to undermine Wilkie’s credibility & reputation aided & abetted by the odious Murdoch rags. Wilkie took a long time to recover his life having truly served his country using facts & honesty to save us from a deadly error of judgement. Howard, on the other hand, dropped us right in it.
Mike Kelly suffered a not dissimilar fate over the ‘Oil for Food’ scandal in Iraq, Zut. Kelly was ‘handled’ by Fishnets Downer at the Cole inquiry.
Hasn’t Fishnets gone on? Now a drinkin’ buddy of dissolute Trumpista, Georgie Papadopolos.
Right on the button Helen. The Iraq war was not the first time we had followed the Americans into a disastrous misadventure. Vietnam was one earlier example, and currently it is Syria. Lies, obfuscations, half truths are all there, as are the millions dead and displaced as we play our role as the loyal acolyte. What is next? War with China over either the South China Sea or North Korea or both? Perhaps less likely as both have the means for massive retaliation, unlike Iraq.
We are however, as Turnbull put it, joined at the hip, so it would be unwise to rule out any future madness. One of the saddest things is that the “Opposition “ is no less likely to get us embroiled in future wars.
In about 1900 the British needed to dominate the Middle East to secure oil for their battleships that were moving from coal to oil. After WW2 the US had similar strategic issues with securing oil supplies.
Now however the US is the biggest oil/gas producer and that is not the reason for controlling the ME. Meanwhile the Soviets/Russians think it a good idea to control the ME and, like the US, they do not need oil/gas. The Soviet Union was concerned about religious conflict in their southern countries but that is not much of a concern for Russia.
So what is going on? Why spend so many billions? What is the prize?
Gram, an analysis to answer your question would take more space than Crikey comments allow. A good place to start however, is Robert Kennedy Junior’s article Another Pipeline War, published in the Ecologist about three years ago. Not definitive, but useful.