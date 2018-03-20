What does Labor’s tax plan mean for you?
Mar 20, 2018
Helping you understand the impact of Bill Shorten’s class warfare on the Average Aussie.
Bill Shorten has ignited a class war over his proposed reform on dividend imputation, but who are the real victims here? Satirist Ben Pobjie has taken his cues from recent emphatic reactions and broken down the numbers on Australia’s most vulnerable.
CASE STUDY ONE
Nicely put Ben; the end of the world as they know it for countless millions of suffering self funded retirees.
I am convinced that those who criticise the critics of Shorten’s Dividend Imps plan haven’t a clue how it all works and are over-simplifying the issue. For example, self-funded retirees, by definition, don’t collect the aged pension, will almost certainly earn more than the tax threshold and will most probably pay tax. The way I understand it, Labor’s proposal, roughly speaking, addresses franking credits that go to those who are under the tax threshold and this can affect many very low income earners, the majority of whose income comes from a part pension. There are certainly many higher income earning self-funders who can probably afford a good accountant to minimize their tax liability but, why punish those on not much more than the pension. They could sell their shares and put the money into another form of lower earning investment. I am happy to be corrected if the evidence is there.
none of those farcial statements has any relevance to the actual effect shorten franking credits changes have on ordinary retirees, none of those people in those examples are remotely effected as on those incomes they still pay tax and enjoy the full benefit of their franking credits, the real losers are bill who retired with $600,000 in his self managed or other fund, he gets a return of 7% == $42,000 per annum including franking, after shortens hit, his income is now less $12,400 franking credits taken away leaving $29,600, hardly a rich mans income, then there`s pensioner bob, managed to supplement his tiny old age pension with an investment in shares of $10,000 which gives him a return of$700 a year to pay car rego or rates etc he loses $210.00 dollars , he`s not wealthy either, then there`s jim, part pensioner with with $400,000 invested in shares, gets a return of $28,000 and now loses $8,400 leaving $19,600 income, the truth is not being told here, and no mention is made of the saving to the tax payers of hundreds of thousands of dollars over 10 years that these retirees would have received if the opted to go onto a pension instead of keeping themselves