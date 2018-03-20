Tips and rumours
Wilson's fiscal management ... Triggs to bring the laughs? ... Uber economics ...
Mar 20, 2018
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
The other share economy. A speakerphone call between Karl and Peter Stefanovic, apparently recorded (or, more legally “memorised”) by an Uber driver has prompted two lines of inquiry in the media. First, what did the call reveal? And second, what’s the morality of the Uber driver sharing what he heard with the press?