Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Married At First Fight (2.07 million), Travel Guides (1.07 million), A Current Affair, (1.30 million). Nine’s night,and Ten continued to slump — 11.3% for total people in the metros (10% on Sunday night) and 6.5% for the main channels, marginally better than the 6.3% for the main channel on Sunday night. That’s still debilitating for Ten. Ten knew the damage would happen after Celebrity ended and before Bachelor in Paradise started next Sunday, but perhaps not this low.

The ABC with 17.4% overall and 13.6% was again a solid third place after 16.0% and 11.6% on Sunday night. The 7pm Project with 686,000 national viewers was Ten’s most watched program.