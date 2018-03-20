Crikey Worm: senior Green calls for Di Natale’s resignation

IT AIN’T EASY …

A senior Western Australian Greens figure has publicly called for Senator Richard Di Natale to resign as parliamentary leader, citing “untold cultural damage” and a silencing of dissent within the party since Di Natale won leadership in 2015.

As The Australian reports, former Greens WA co-convenor Grahame Bowland published a scathing Facebook post in the wake of the Greens’ surprise Batman byelection loss over the weekend. Bowland has hit out at Di Natale’s “explicitly centrist” policies and his attack on dissenters within the party, notably an announced “purge” of members responsible for leaking against Batman candidate Alex Bhathal.