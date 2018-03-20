We can take reassurance from how poorly utilised data mining has so far been

On data mining by political parties

Toby Ralph writes: Re. ” If the US data gathering stories worried you, we have some bad news …” (Monday)

Good synopsis, Charlie, thank you. The data profiling that is possible is astonishing, but what is truly extraordinary is how clumsily it has been used thus far. The parties have simply failed to use data they have to deliver meaningful personalised messages. Look at the track record of Cambridge and find proof. It will happen in time though. Awful.