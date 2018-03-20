Is the ACCC inquiry into Facebook and Google out of date already?

The growing Cambridge Analytica scandal involving 50 million Facebook accounts triggered a multi-billion dollar sell-off on Wall Street on Monday — with the value of Facebook falling by nearly 7%, its largest one day fall in five and a half years. The prices of other tech heavies, such as Alphabet (Google), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix also fell because of investor fears the Facebook story would see closer supervision and regulation of social media, especially in Europe.

Suddenly the ACCC inquiry on the media impact of platforms such as Facebook and Google, done at the Turnbull government’s behest, is starting to look so 2017.