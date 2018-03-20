Sections Menu

Is the ACCC inquiry into Facebook and Google out of date already?

With the revelations about Cambridge Analytica and a plummeting stock price, there are arguably much more pressing issues to discuss.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

The growing Cambridge Analytica scandal involving 50 million Facebook accounts triggered a multi-billion dollar sell-off on Wall Street on Monday — with the value of Facebook falling by nearly 7%, its largest one day fall in five and a half years. The prices of other tech heavies, such as Alphabet (Google), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix also fell because of investor fears the Facebook story would see closer supervision and regulation of social media, especially in Europe. 

Suddenly the ACCC inquiry on the media impact of platforms such as Facebook and Google, done at the Turnbull government’s behest, is starting to look so 2017.

One thought on “Is the ACCC inquiry into Facebook and Google out of date already?

  1. David Thompson

    Cambridge Analytica are the tip of the iceberg, a minnow in comparison to the likes of i360 and Datatrust. Just cotton to the roustabouts running those shows.
    http://www.gregpalast.com/cambridge-analytica-aint-nuthin-look-i360-datatrust/
    Who stole their ‘democracy’? 13 Russian trolls with a 6 figure spend?
    Kiddin’, right?

